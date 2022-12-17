Former assistant beats Baffert in Los Alamitos Futurity

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Trainer Tim Yakteen got the best of his former boss, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, in the $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity with 10-1 shot Practical Move winning by 3 1/4 lengths. Practical Move earned 10 points on the 2023 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, which determines the 20-horse field for the May 6 race. Baffert saddled 60% of the field in seeking his eighth Futurity win in nine years. He settled for second with Carmel Road, third with Fort Bragg and fifth with 2-5 favorite Arabian Lion. Yakteen trained two of Baffert’s horses in this year’s Kentucky Derby. Baffert has been banned by Churchill Downs Inc. through the 2023 Derby because of repeated medication violations.

