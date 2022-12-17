Hunter, Tyson lead Clemson past Richmond 85-57

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter had 18 points, Hunter Tyson scored 16 and Clemson turned its first game against Richmond in 70 years into an 85-57 romp at the Greenville Classic. Clemson (9-3) and the Spiders (5-6) had not played each other since 1952 when both were members of the Southern Conference. The Tigers joined the Atlantic Coast Conference the next season. Hunter made 7 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for Clemson. Tyson snagged eight rebounds. Brevin Galloway had 10 points off the bench. PJ Hall pitched in with nine points and eight boards. Tyson had 13 points by halftime and Hunter scored 10 as Clemson took a commanding 47-19 lead.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.