Isaiah Wong leads No. 25 Miami past St. Francis (Pa.) 91-76

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 22 points and No. 25 Miami beat St. Francis (Pa.) 91-76. Wooga Poplar added a career-high 20 points while Bensley Joseph and Norchad Omier each scored 14 points for the Hurricanes (11-1), who won their seventh straight. It is the first week the Hurricanes earned an in-season Top-25 ranking since March 12, 2018. The Hurricanes took the lead for good with seven unanswered points to open the second half. Josh Cohen scored 30 points and Landon Moore finished with 25 points for St. Francis (3-9).

