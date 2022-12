LONDON (AP) — Jockey great Frankie Dettori plans to retire from the saddle at the end of next year. The 52-year-old Italian tells ITV Racing that “2023 will be my final professional year as a jockey.” Dettori is a two-time Epsom Derby winner. He famously went through the card with seven winners in seven races at Ascot in September 1996. Dettori says he will officially bow out at the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita in November.

