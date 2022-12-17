Kings get second straight shootout win, beat Sharks 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Moore scored the shootout winner for the second straight game, giving the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. Phillip Danault had a power-play goal and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored in regulation as the Kings won consecutive games for the first time since the end of their four-game win streak on Nov. 12 Pheonix Copley made 23 saves and had an assist, getting his fourth win in five games since he was called up to Los Angeles. Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Labanc also scored for the Sharks. James Reimer had 39 saves. Moore won it in the fourth round of the tiebreaker after Kevin Fiala and Labanc each made their tries in the third.

