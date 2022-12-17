Klingberg, Dostal lead Ducks to 4-3 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — John Klingberg scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Lukas Dostal stopped 46 shots and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3. Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Sam Carrick and Cam Fowler also scored for the Ducks, who won in regulation for the just the third time this season. Mason McTavish had two assists. Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers, who have lost three of four. Leon Draisaitl had two assists and Stuart Skinner finished with 13 saves.

