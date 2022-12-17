Louisville beats Cincy 24-7 for Keg of Nails and Fenway Bowl

BOSTON (AP) — Jawhar Jordan ran for 115 yards and Louisville beat Cincinnati 24-7 in the twice-delayed first edition of the Fenway Bowl at the chilly home of the Boston Red Sox. Jordan broke free for two long touchdowns and Maurice Turner ran 31 times for 160 yards for the Cardinals. Jordan scored from 49 yards out at the end of the first quarter and 40 at the end of the second to help clinch the Keg of Nails for Louisville over its Ohio River rival. Brock Domann hit Marshon Ford for another score. It was 40 degrees and both teams struggled to pass — or even hold onto the ball.

