LSU fends off Winthrop winning at home again 89-81

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Hayes scored 25 points shooting 8 for 11 and LSU fought off feisty Winthrop, pulling away in the second half for an 89-81 win. Despite their size advantage, the Tigers needed a 14-3 run to in a three-minute stretch to build its first double-digit lead of the game at 80-68 on Adam Miller’s 3-pointer with 3:40 left. As they had done all game; however, the Eagles countered with a 10-2 run to get within 82-78. But KJ Williams made a 3-pointer with 48 seconds left and LSU sealed it from there. Cory Hightower scored 25 points for Winthrop.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.