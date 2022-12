PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Kevon Voyles’ 15 points helped Maryland-Eastern Shore defeat Clarks Summit 95-55. Voyles shot 7 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Hawks. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Zion Styles recorded 13 points. The Defenders were led in scoring by Ashton West, who finished with 20 points and two steals.

