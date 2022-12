FRESNO, Calif. — Callum McRae had 21 points in Sacramento State’s 59-53 victory against Fresno State. McRae also added six rebounds for the Hornets (6-5). Zach Chappell had 13 points and Akolda Mawein scored nine. Jordan Campbell led the Bulldogs (3-7) with 13 points and two blocks.

