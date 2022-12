NEW YORK (AP) — The active New York Mets and Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga have finalized a $75 million, five-year contract. The deal includes a player opt-out clause after the 2025 season. Senga, a hard-throwing right-hander, did not have to go through the posting system with the Japanese big leagues because he has 11 seasons of service time. Several teams in the United States were said to be pursuing him, including the Boston Red Sox.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.