ATHENS, Ohio — Led by Dwight Wilson’s 20 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Stetson Hatters 85-66 on Saturday. The Bobcats are now 6-5 on the season, while the Hatters fell to 5-5.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.