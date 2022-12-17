Pitino vs Pitino: Dad-son matchup highlights Lobos-Iona game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — University of New Mexico coach Richard Pitino says the upcoming matchup against Iona is business as usual for the unbeaten Lobos. But he acknowledges the game is getting added exposure because it pits him against his father, Rick. The Pitinos will be on opposing benches for just the third time on Sunday. Richard Pitino is 0-2 against his father. Both losses came when the elder Pitino was coaching Louisville. New Mexico comes into the game on a 10-game winning streak.

