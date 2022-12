LAS VEGAS — Tyrell Roberts scored 17 points and buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with six seconds remaining to rally San Francisco to a 75-73 victory over UNLV. Zane Meeks finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Dons (9-3), who handed UNLV its first loss of the season. Khalil Shabazz scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Elijah Harkless led the Rebels (10-1) with 21 points, five assists and two steals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.