Saint Louis earns 83-75 victory against Drake
By The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — Led by Yuri Collins’ 17 points, the Saint Louis Billikens defeated the Drake Bulldogs 83-75. The Billikens improved to 8-4 with the win and the Bulldogs fell to 8-3.
By The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — Led by Yuri Collins’ 17 points, the Saint Louis Billikens defeated the Drake Bulldogs 83-75. The Billikens improved to 8-4 with the win and the Bulldogs fell to 8-3.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.