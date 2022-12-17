ST. LOUIS — Led by Yuri Collins’ 17 points, the Saint Louis Billikens defeated the Drake Bulldogs 83-75. The Billikens improved to 8-4 with the win and the Bulldogs fell to 8-3.

By The Associated Press

