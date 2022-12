INDIANAPOLIS — Jaylin Sellers scored 24 points to help Ball State defeat Illinois State 83-69 at the Indy Classic. Sellers shot 7 for 12 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (7-4). Jarron Coleman and Demarius Jacobs scored 16 points apiece. Coleman added five rebounds and seven assists. Malachi Poindexter finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Redbirds (5-7).

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.