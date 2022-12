BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 16 points as Lehigh beat St. Elizabeth 94-36. Whitney-Sidney finished 6 of 8 from the field for the Mountain Hawks (5-5). Reed Fenton scored 14 points and added four steals. Evan Taylor finished with 13 points. Pierre Harden had 11 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Eagles.

