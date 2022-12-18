AP source: Lakers’ Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return. That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. Davis leads the Lakers with averages of 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.

