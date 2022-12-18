Bears OL Teven Jenkins carted off field with neck injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins has been carted off the field with a neck injury after he got hurt on the team’s first drive against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play with 12:31 left in the first quarter. The right guard was ruled out for the rest of the game. The 24-year-old Jenkins was a second-round pick by Chicago in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was surrounded by much of his team as he was loaded on to the cart.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.