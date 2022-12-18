Celtics’ Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic’s M Wagner

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA says Al Horford of the Celtics has been fined $25,000 for making what it called “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston. Horford was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston’s 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading Celtics after missing the previous five games.

