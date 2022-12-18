Commanders question officiating decisions in loss to Giants

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders had questions about three officiating decisions in their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. They were unhappy with an offensive pass interference penalty called against Jahan Dotson on their 2-point conversion attempt in the third quarter, the illegal formation call against Terry McLaurin on the team’s last drive, and the lack of a defensive interference call against cornerback Darnay Holmes as he covered Curtis Samuel in the end zone on fourth-and-goal in the final minute. Coach Ron Rivera said to not ask him about refereeing because he couldn’t answer the question. Taylor Heinicke was convinced Holmes interfered with Samuel.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.