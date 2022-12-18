Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton’s scoring passes. Hill subbed in intermittently at QB and threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. Ridder completed 13 of 26 passes for 97 yards without an interception. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier helped the Falcons sustain drives with 139 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Cordarrelle Patterson also scored on a short run for Atlanta.

