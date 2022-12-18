Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:27 PM

Degenhart lead Boise State over Oakland 77-57

KTVZ

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart had 17 points in Boise State’s 77-57 victory against Oakland on Sunday night.

Degenhart was 5 of 9 shooting with a 3-pointer for the Broncos (10-2). Chibuzo Agbo scored 16 points, Max Rice had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Boise State has won nine straight.

Trey Townsend led the Golden Grizzlies (2-10) with 30 points and eight rebounds. Oakland has lost seven in a row.

Boise State entered halftime up 31-24.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content