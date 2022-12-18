Ellis scores 28 points, leads USC over No. 19 Auburn 74-71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored a career-high 28 points and Southern California held off 19th-ranked Auburn 74-71 for the Trojans’ fifth straight win. Johni Broome led the Tigers with 16 points and Tre Donaldson added 12 points before both fouled out in the closing seconds. Neither team led by more than six points in the second half. The Tigers got within two points with eight seconds left, but Ellis made 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch to salvage the win for USC.

