Falcons QB Ridder gives himself a poor grade on NFL debut

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder graded his first NFL start as a C-minus or a D. Falcons coach Arthur Smith says Ridder is being too harsh on himself after a game the Falcons felt they could have won despite trailing by 11 midway through the fourth quarter. Smith says Ridder is “not scared of the moment” and is “poised.” Ridder was 13 of 26 for 97 yards. His biggest completion of the day was a 12-yarder to tight end Drake London on fourth-and-5 from midfield with just more than two minutes left. But the Saints took the ball away from London after the catch and held on for a 21-18 victory.

