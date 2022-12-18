Grill scores 14, Iowa State stops Western Michigan 73-58

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Caleb Grill scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting with three 3-pointers and Iowa State cruised to a 73-57 win over Western Michigan. Jarren Holmes added 10 points for the Cyclones as all 11 players scored. Lamar Norman Jr. hit 6 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Broncos. Grill opened the scoring with a three-point play and after a 3-pointer by Norman, Grill drilled 3 to start a 14-0 run and the lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way. An 8-0 run made it 27-8 with 7:37 to go in the first half.

