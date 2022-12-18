Humphries, Love win women’s World Cup bobsled race for US
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event. Of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. In the four-man race later Sunday, Britain’s Brad Hall had a breakthrough — his first World Cup win in 84 career attempts. Hall held off world and Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich by 0.01 seconds to get the win.