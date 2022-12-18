McKinnon’s 26-yard run in OT lifts Chiefs over Texans 30-24

HOUSTON (AP) — Jerick McKinnon had a 26-yard touchdown run in overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs got three touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes in a 30-24 win over the Houston Texans that clinched their seventh straight AFC West title. The Chiefs got the ball first in overtime but had to punt it away after Mahomes was sacked by Blake Cashman on third down. Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled on a scramble on Houston’s first play, and it was recovered by Kansas City’s Willie Gay on the Texans’ 26. McKinnon, who also had a TD reception, dashed untouched into the end zone on the next play.

