LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi is making a record 26th appearance at the World Cup. That breaks a tie with Germany great Lothar Matthäus. Messi’s games have been spread over five World Cups. He played at his first World Cup tournament in 2006. He has scored 11 goals in total to be tied for sixth in the all-time list. Messi has said this is likely to be his last World Cup.

