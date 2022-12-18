ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Led by Lysander Rehnstrom’s 13 points, the Navy Midshipmen defeated the Washington (MD) Shoremen 93-54 on Sunday. The Midshipmen are now 7-4 with the win and the Shoremen fell to 1-6.

