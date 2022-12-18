No. 4 Indiana rolls to 63-point win over Morehead State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Freshman guard Yarden Garzon scored 16 points and No. 4 Indiana held Morehead State to four two-point baskets in rolling to an 87-24 victory Sunday, the third-largest winning margin in the program’s history. The only other larger victory margins were 100-24 decision over Taylor on Feb. 21, 1975 (76 points) and 111-47 win over Nichols State on Nov. 10, 2019 (64 points). The Hoosiers (11-0) limited Morehead State to 18% shooting in posting its seventh straight home win. Veronica Charles led Morehead State (4-7) with six points on 2-of-14 shooting.

