Nuggets’ Jokic has career-high 27 rebounds in triple-double

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 40 points and a career-high 27 rebounds in yet another triple-double to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-115 on Sunday night. Jokic also had 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season and 81st overall. He had 20 rebounds in the first half. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player with at least 40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists in an NBA game. He did it four times, the last when he had 53 points, 32 rebounds and 14 assists for Philadelphia on March 18, 1968. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 20 points and Aaron Gordon had 19 as the Nuggets sent the Hornets to their eighth consecutive loss. LaMelo Ball had 31 points for Charlotte.

