Panthers’ identity stolen by Steelers’ D in 24-16 defeat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have boasted the last few weeks about finding an identity on offense by playing smash-mouth football. That identity went missing on Sunday. The run-happy Panthers were limited to 21 yards rushing on 16 carries on Sunday in their 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s the fifth-lowest total in franchise history. The Steelers stacked their defense on the line of scrimmage and dared Sam Darnold to beat them through the air, and he couldn’t do it. When Pittsburgh built a 21-7 lead, Carolina had little hope of rallying with its passing game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.