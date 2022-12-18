Poole scores career-high 43, Warriors win 1st without Curry

TORONTO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored a career-high 43 points, Klay Thompson had 17 and the Golden State Warriors won for the first time in five tries this season without the injured Stephen Curry, beating the Toronto Raptors 126-110. Draymond Green had 17 points and nine rebounds as Golden State snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-14 on the road. Kevon Looney added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors, whose last road win was Nov. 27 at Minnesota. Pascal Siakam scored 27 points, Fred VanVleet had 22 and Scottie Barnes 17 as Toronto’ losing streak hit a season-high five games.

