Prescott laments 2nd-half picks that prove costly at Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys might still clinch a playoff spot Sunday night, but their stunning collapse in Jacksonville could prove to be a pivotal moment for them this season. Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s tipped pass and returned it 52 yards for a score that gave Jacksonville a 40-34 victory that few saw coming. Prescott says “it’s tough. It’s tough. It’s frustrating.” Prescott completed 23 of 30 passes for 256 yards, with three touchdowns and two second-half interceptions. The turnovers led to 14 points that helped the Jaguars rally from a 17-point deficit. Dallas had won 39 in a row when leading by at least 17 points.

