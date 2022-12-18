Revived UConn, hot Marshall play in Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Revived UConn and hot Marshall will face each other in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday. The Huskies had won just four games combined the previous three seasons before going 6-6 in Jim Mora Jr.’s first year to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015. The Thundering Herd pulled off one of the biggest surprises when they won at Notre Dame 26-21 in September. They closed with four straight victories to finish 8-4. The only other time UConn and Marshall played was also a bowl, the Herd winning the 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl 16-10.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.