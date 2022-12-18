Trubisky, Steelers ding Panthers’ playoff hopes, win 24-16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives, and the Pittsburgh Steelers held on to beat Carolina 24-16. Trubisky filled in for concussed rookie Kenny Pickett. He ran for a 1-yard touchdown and played turnover-free football. Najee Harris carried 24 times for 86 yards and a touchdown and Jaylen Warren added a 2-yard TD run for Pittsburgh, which has won three of its last four games. The Panthers entered the weekend in control of their playoff destiny, needing four wins in four games to win the NFC South. But the Steelers held Carolina to 21 yards rushing.

