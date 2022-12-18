Wilson’s up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson’s comeback story was going about as well as the New York Jets could’ve hoped. There were big-time throws, a pretty touchdown and loud cheers from the MetLife Stadium crowd. Then came the second half. And an unhappy ending. Wilson had a costly interception to open the third quarter and the offense mostly stumbled after a promising start in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that dealt a huge blow to New York’s playoff hopes. The Jets fell to 7-7 with their third straight loss that has their playoff chances teetering.

