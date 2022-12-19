Alabama’s Young, Anderson sticking around for Sugar Bowl
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. decided they had unfinished business at Alabama, even if it won’t include another shot at a national championship. The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide stars chose to stick around for the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 against No. 11 Kansas State instead of joining other high-profile NFL draft prospects in opting out of their bowl games. Both Young and Anderson have been talked about as candidates for the No. 1 pick if they declare for the draft. A wave of stars like Texas All-American running back Bijan Robinson have opted out of their bowls.