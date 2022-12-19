Alabama’s Young, Anderson sticking around for Sugar Bowl

Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. decided they had unfinished business at Alabama, even if it won’t include another shot at a national championship. The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide stars chose to stick around for the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 against No. 11 Kansas State instead of joining other high-profile NFL draft prospects in opting out of their bowl games. Both Young and Anderson have been talked about as candidates for the No. 1 pick if they declare for the draft. A wave of stars like Texas All-American running back Bijan Robinson have opted out of their bowls.

