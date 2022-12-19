AP source: Eagles QB Hurts suffers sprained right shoulder

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the matter says Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder and his status for Philadelphia’s game at Dallas is uncertain. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the injury. Hurts has led the Eagles to a 13-1 mark and the best record in the NFL. The 24-year-old has morphed into a serious NFL MVP candidate in his second season as a starter.

