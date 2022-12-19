Ball, Oubre lead Hornets past Kings to halt 8-game skid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 16 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Sacramento Kings 125-119 to stop an eight-game losing streak. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 31 points for the Hornets, who won for the second time in 11 games. Ball had only three points at halftime but broke loose in the second half. The second-year guard added 12 assists and five rebounds before fouling out with 34.1 seconds left. Gordon Hayward added 19 points, Mason Plumlee finished with 15 and Nick Richards scored 14 for Charlotte. De’Aaron Fox had 37 points for Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis scored a season-high 28 to go with 23 rebounds and seven assists for his third 20-point, 20-rebound performance of the season.

