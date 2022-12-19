Bassitt drawn to Blue Jays by strong lineup, loaded rotation

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Bassitt didn’t need the Toronto Blue Jays to sell him on what they were building. The All-Star right-hander already had done his research and decided which teams he was willing to engage in free agency. Toronto showed serious interest from the start of the process, Bassitt said, and kept in touch as he considered his options. The 33-year-old agreed to a $63 million deal after going 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings and 167 strikeouts.

