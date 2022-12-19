Bears’ Jenkins out of hospital after injuring neck in game

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins has been released from the hospital and was seeing specialists Monday, a day after he was carted from the field with a neck injury during a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Matt Eberflus called the news “encouraging,” but had few details about the extent of the injury. He said Jenkins was released from the hospital on Sunday and was seeing specialists to “double-check and cross-check everything.” Whether Jenkins will play again this season was not clear. Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.