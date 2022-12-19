Benzema posts tweet indicating international retirement

PARIS (AP) — France forward Karim Benzema has posted a message on social networks indicating that he is retiring from internationals, a day after the national team lost the World Cup final without him. After raising the Ballon d’Or award as the world’s top player to crown his remarkable rise, Benzema’s dream of winning the World Cup was over last month before the tournament in Qatar even started as he tore a muscle in his left thigh during training with Les Bleus. On his 35th birthday, Benzema posted a photo of himself in a France shirt and wrote that “I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending.”

