Braves sign veteran OF Luplow to 1-year, $1.4 million deal

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have signed veteran outfielder Jordan Luplow, who has a .213 batting average in six seasons, to a $1.4 million, one-year contract. The 29-year-old Luplow hit .176 with 11 homers and drove in 28 runs in 83 games with Arizona in 2022. He hit eight homers against left-handers. Luplow made starts at all three outfield positions, including 25 in right field and 18 in left field for Arizona last season. He also can play first base. He made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2017 and hit a career-high 15 homers with Cleveland in 2019.

