Edwards leads Timberwolves past flustered Mavericks 116-106

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-106 victory over the unglued Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks lost star Luca Doncic and coach Jason Kidd to successive ejections in the third quarter. Naz Reid pitched in 27 points and 13 rebounds as the Timberwolves kept up their energy from a franchise-record 150-point performance a night earlier. They played without standout big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns and three key reserves. Doncic had a season-low 19 points on 5-for-17 shooting. He was whistled for consecutive technical fouls to prompt the ejection.

