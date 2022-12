JONESBORO, Ark. — Caleb Fields scored 22 points as Arkansas State beat Alabama State 72-65. Fields shot 6 of 16 from the field and 10 for 12 from the foul line for the Red Wolves (7-5). Avery Felts finished 15 points and Omar El-Sheikh scored 11. Alex Anderson led the Hornets (1-10) with 14 points and seven rebounds.

