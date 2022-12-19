FIFA mostly wins big but loses some trust at Qatar World Cup
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
FIFA president Gianni Infantino was calling it “the best World Cup ever” in Qatar even before an epic final won by Lionel Messi and Argentina against France. There was clear self-interest to declare a success of the tournament. It was politically fraught for most of the 12 years since the wealthy emirate was picked as host. That decision was by a previous FIFA leadership broadly tainted by corruption allegations. FIFA did fulfil its basic duty to make sure World Cups happen on schedule. Goal achieved, billions of dollars duly earned. But with FIFA there’s always much else going on.