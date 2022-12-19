FIFA mostly wins big but loses some trust at Qatar World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was calling it “the best World Cup ever” in Qatar even before an epic final won by Lionel Messi and Argentina against France. There was clear self-interest to declare a success of the tournament. It was politically fraught for most of the 12 years since the wealthy emirate was picked as host. That decision was by a previous FIFA leadership broadly tainted by corruption allegations. FIFA did fulfil its basic duty to make sure World Cups happen on schedule. Goal achieved, billions of dollars duly earned. But with FIFA there’s always much else going on.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.