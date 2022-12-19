Harris, Embiid carry 76ers past Raptors 104-101 in overtime

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris hit a 3-pointer in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead to stay, and Joel Embiid had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the 76ers extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 104-101 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors. Harris put the Sixers ahead with 2:12 left in OT and finished with 21 points, making five of his seven 3-point attempts. James Harden added 14 points for Philadelphia, which has won the first five games of a seven-game homestand. Toronto All-Star forward Pascal Siakam had 38 points, 15 rebounds and six assists as the Raptors dropped their sixth straight game.

