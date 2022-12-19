Hoffman scores in OT, Canadiens beat Coyotes 3-2
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored at 3:52 of overtime, Sam Montembeault stopped 37 shots and the Montreal Canadiens ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Montembeault made some tough saves in the third period and the Canadiens controlled the puck for most of the overtime. Dadonov won it by skating up the middle of the ice and beating Karel Vejmelka. Christian Dvorak had a goal against his former team and Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal